【线上看演唱会】 女神卡卡、BIllie Ellish等群星 418开唱！
马来西亚早前就有网民在公寓阳台开唱，吸引了大量的线上网友围观，而线下部分对面公寓的住客也亮起了闪光灯应援，在枯燥的隔离生活里不但自娱也可以娱人。除了一般的民众以外，即将开唱得还有国际巨星女神卡卡，即将带来一场空前绝后的群星演唱会！
#Global Citizen 和 WHO联手打造
这一次的幕后推手是两大国际组织Global Citizen 和 WHO，WHO总干事Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus 在记者会上特别宣布了这一场的盛会，当中他还特别提到说：“希望全世界从新冠病毒中吸取教训，我们必须投资于卫生工作者，不仅是为了保护生计，也是为了保护生命。另外，他还在Twitter上公开感激Lady Gaga的善举。
Thank you @ladygaga for leading the way with your kindness, solidarity and advice for the world in response to #COVID19. Staying at home these days can help stop the #coronavirus from spreading and protect the health of our loved ones. https://t.co/5kFMGbk41t
— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 16, 2020
#强大阵容 | 星光熠熠
这一次的演唱会除了有Lady Gaga以外，还有多位大牌明星，从有年轻人们最为期待的新人Billie Eillish以及Lizzo，有经典乐团披头四的团员 Paul MacCartney，足球明星David Beckem，华裔钢琴家郎朗，也有西班牙男神 Maluma等等，阵容可以说是非常的多元化。
One World: Together At Home Announcement With the WHO
Today we announced One World: Together At Home, a global broadcast on April 18, curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga and featuring your favorite artists and comedians — all in support of the World Health Organization (WHO) and health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.
Posted by Global Citizen on Monday, April 6, 2020
#418线上开唱
这一场的演唱会命名为《One World Together At Home》，将在来临的星期六（4月18日）隆重开唱。这一次的演唱会将透过YouTube、Facebook和Twitter多个平台直播。想要看到这一场精彩演出的朋友就要密切留守官网所释放的消息咯~